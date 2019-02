Manchester United and Chelsea both want Massimiliano Allegri to take over as manager at the end of the season, reports Don Balon.

Manchester United and Chelsea are both reportedly on the hunt for the Italian coach’s signature after reports emerged that he is likely to leave Juventus should they fail to win the Champions League.

Don Balon also states that Zinedine Zidane, who played at the club as well, is odds on to take over from Allegri as the manager of Juventus at the end of the season, sealing a reunion with Cristiano Ronaldo and, possibly, Marcelo too.

That then leaves Allegri free to pursue management elsewhere, with the Premier League being touted as his preferred destination according to the report.

“I already told him a few years ago to go to the Premier League,’ Allegri’s mentor, Giovanni Galeone told Radio Kiss Kiss.

‘I don’t think he can go anywhere else in Italy. Beyond how his adventure goes in the Champions League, I think his adventure at Juve is over.

‘Last year he could’ve gone to Chelsea, Arsenal, Manchester United or Real Madrid, but he refused because he wanted to win the Champions League with Juventus,’ he concluded.

As it stands, Manchester United and Chelsea are the most likely destinations for the Italian. However, should Ole Gunnar Solskjaer keep performing the way he has, that option may be ruled out as well.

Allegri calls Atletico defeat “a nice little shock”