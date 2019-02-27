Reports: Manchester United to face further difficulty in sealing new contract for David De Gea

Manchester United shot stopper David De Gea has been locked in negotiations with the club with a view to extend his contract for a while now – but it only gets tougher from here.

Manchester United’s intentions of extending Spanish goalkeeper David De Gea’s stay at the club have not been kept secret, with negotiations for a new contract ongoing for over a year now.

It was previously reported that a £350,000 per week offer was on the table to get the Spanish custodian to sign on, but the Evening Standard report that figure may still not be enough to get the job done.

That Arsenal star Aaron Ramsey signed a £400,000 per week deal at Juventus after exercising free agency is said to be of salience to the situation as De Gea’s agent, Jorge Mendes, has now been made aware of the negotiating power of his client, especially with Juventus and PSG circling.

However, a positive slant to the situation is that the player himself has indicated his desire to stay on at Manchester United.

But there is a strong likelihood that the club will have to better their £350,000 offer to ensure that the Spanish shotstopper puts pen to paper on a new five year deal.

