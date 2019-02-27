Reports: Manchester United target likely to link up with Cristiano Ronaldo at Juventus next season

Inter Milan star Mauro Icardi looks to be on his way out of the club and Juventus are interested in securing his services next season.

Icardi’s relationship with Inter Milan has fallen off a cliff and the Argentine striker looks set to leave San Siro at the end of the season, with Manchester United among his prime admirers.

However, a move outside of Italy is as good as ruled out due to his wife and agent Wanda Nara being embroiled in a custody battle for her children with her former husband and footballer Maxi Lopez, reports Football Italia.

The report also suggests that Napoli has offered a deal to the striker worth €9 million per season and another €2 million in performance bonuses, making him the second highest paid player in the league after Cristiano Ronaldo.

However, Inter Milan want to sell him only to Juventus, with the fact that the Italian champions are the only club in the country capable of meeting the €110 million price tag of the striker, an imperative point of consideration.

FOX Sports Asia probability rating: 4/5; This appears likely because Icardi’s footballing career is hugely influenced by Wanda Nara, and if she wants to stay on in Italy, there’s a good chance he does.