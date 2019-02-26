Reports: Massimiliano Allegri to quit as Juventus manager soon

Massimiliano Allegri has guided Juventus to plenty of glory during his time at the club, but it appears that his time with the Bianconeri may be coming to an end.

The Mail are reporting that Allegri’s mentor Giovanni Galeone was clear in revealing that the former AC Milan manager’s time at Juve is coming close to an end, with the future uncertain.

‘I already told him a few years ago to go to the Premier League,’ Galeone told Radio Kiss Kiss.

‘I don’t think he can go anywhere else in Italy. Beyond how his adventure goes in the Champions League, I think his adventure at Juve is over.

‘Last year he could’ve gone to Chelsea, Arsenal, Manchester United or Real Madrid, but he refused because he wanted to win the Champions League with Juventus.’

Juventus haven’t won the Champions League under Allegri yet, and it looks unlikely that they will this time too, considering that they need to overturn a first leg deficit suffered against Atletico Madrid.

As for who might replace Allegri, the likes of Zinedine Zidane and indeed Jose Mourinho have all been mentioned as possible candidates for the job, with the former a more likely replacement in reality.