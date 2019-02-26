Reports: Manchester United join fight to sign AC Milan star

Manchester United are preparing for the coming summer transfer window, after failing to do any real business in the January window.

The Red Devils look set to continue with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at the helm, and the Norwegian may be seriously considering building a team with some new signings.

One such player that United are considering bringing in is AC Milan captain Alessio Romagnoli, per a report from Calcio Mercato.

The 24-year-old has been terrific for Milan this season after being made captain, and though his manager Genaro Gattusso claims he does not have a price, that hasn’t stopped clubs from being interested.

Chelsea and Juventus were contenders as well, but the former’s transfer legality has been questioned recently, while Juventus do not have a dearth of defenders.

Manchester United need a strong and rugged defender to likely partner the impressive Victor Lindelof, and Romagnoli could just fit that bill.

FOX Sports Asia Predicted Rating: 2/5 – The price needs to be negotiated and United need to be sure that the player they pick will succeed at Old Trafford. Still plenty of things to consider before a deal can be done.