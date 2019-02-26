Reports: Real Madrid identify Argentine left back as Marcelo replacement

Real Madrid are reportedly in the market for Ajax’s left back Nicolas Tagliafico as a replacement for the departing Marcelo.

Real Madrid manager Santiago Solari has reportedly short listed 26 year old Argentine left back Nicolas Tagliafico as his top choice for replacing wantaway defender Marcelo.

Taglafico has made 29 appearances for Ajax this season and has been a fixture in the team’s starting eleven.

TYC Sports reports that Madrid boss wants him to replace Marcelo next season as the Brazilian looks set to leave following a run of poor form, being ousted from the starting eleven by Sergio Reguilón and the fans turning against him.

Real Madrid superstars turn into Greek Gods ahead of El Clasico

There are also rumours that the left back may join up with his good friend Cristiano Ronaldo at Juventus.

Real Madrid play arch rivals Barcelona in back to back matches next, with the first one being the Copa del Rey semifinal second leg on Wednesday and the second one in the weekend.

Both matches will be home affairs for Madrid.

FOX Sports Asia probability rating: 3/5; This move is quite likely as Madrid will not want to splash big money on a replacement for Marcelo, instead saving to buy one of Neymar, Hazard or Mbappe to shore up their front line.