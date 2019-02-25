Jose Mourinho reveals desire to manage club by June

Jose Mourinho as anything but a football team manager is hard to imagine. The Portuguese has been acting as a pundit since he was sacked by Manchester United in December, but he may want a return to management soon.

Speaking with DAZN Espana, Mourinho talked about the potential move of Eden Hazard to Real Madrid, while also discussing his own future as a manager.

“In this short phase of my life, which I hope is only until June, I’m more concerned about what others would do than what I would do,” the former Chelsea boss said.

Clubs such as Real Madrid and Chelsea themselves have all been linked with Mourinho, but his future still remains up in the air.

Earlier, it was revealed that a number of clubs had approached him already, but none were considered good enough by Mourinho to move to permanently as a manager.

Since his departure from United, the club have excelled under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, and the smile is indeed back at Old Trafford.