Reports: Bayern Munich prepare €120m move for Real Madrid superstar

Following the success of winning three straight Champions League crowns under one manager, Real Madrid were perhaps always going to struggle with the loss of Zinedine Zidane and Cristiano Ronaldo.

However, the loss of Julen Lopetegui, and the renaissance of Santiago Solari has seen a mixed bag for Los Blancos, who are still on the mend.

Their young players are being given an opportunity to shine, but reports suggest that they might be considering moves away from the club.

Don Balon are reporting that Bayern Munich have shown considerable interest in signing Marco Asensio, and want to bring the Spaniard in for a massive fee of around €120million.

Real President Florentino Perez has made it clear in the past that selling young home-grown talent is a huge no-no, but a tactical switch doesn’t seem to have suit Asensio much, and a move may well be on the cards.

Whether it actually does happen in the coming window, is what remains to be seen.