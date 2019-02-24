Real Madrid continue to be linked with a move for Neymar, but PSG sent a pretty clear message to Los Blancos.

Neymar is not for sale and Real Madrid and any other potential suitor for the Brazil superstar can forget about signing the forward, says Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi.

Rumours of a return to LaLiga with Madrid or former club Barcelona began circulating shortly after he made the move to the Ligue 1 champions in a record €222million deal from the Blaugrana in August 2017.

The speculation has refused to dissipate despite constant reassurances from PSG’s hierarchy that their prized asset, who is sidelined with a foot injury, will stay at the Parc des Princes.

But Al-Khelaifi was unequivocal when asked by Marca about the long-term future of Neymar, who has 13 goals in as many Ligue 1 appearances this season.

“Neither Real Madrid nor any other club in the world needs to call us to talk about Neymar or any other player,” he said

“Real Madrid knows perfectly well that Neymar is not for sale and that the player will not leave PSG this summer.

“We have a fantastic relationship with Neymar and his father and it is built to last a long time.”

This week, PSG confirmed that Neymar will continue his rehabilitation in Brazil and Al-Khelaifi said he is recovering well.

“[He’s doing] very good. He’s an extraordinary player and person. He shows a great ability to sacrifice and great character to overcome this new injury,” he added.

“He has been recovering in Paris, also in Barcelona and now in Brazil. It’s what was expected since the start by the club’s doctors.”