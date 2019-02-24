Chelsea’s transfer window ban has made Eden Hazard’s potential move to Real Madrid more likely as the Belgian star looks set to leave this summer.

The two transfer window ban imposed on Chelsea for their transfer dealings of minor players may be pushed back to come into effect only from January of 2020 should the club be successful in their appeal.

However, Telegraph reports that this would likely mean star player Eden Hazard pushing for a move to Real Madrid in the summer, with Chelsea forced to sell him unless they want him to leave on a free a year later without them even being able to purchase a replacement due to the transfer ban.

However, the club is still said to be expecting upwards of £100 million for him.

On the other hand, if he chooses to stay at the club, an new contract worth £400,000 per week is on offer, according to the report. Youngster Callum Hudson-Odoi’s contract also expires in 2020, but the club is confident that he will put pen to paper on a new one worth £100,000 per week, and are reportedly not too flustered about the transfer ban with respect to him.

The report also states that Hazard’s chances of staying at Chelsea drop significantly if the club fails to qualify for the Champions League this season as well.

