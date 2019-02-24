Reports: Barcelona ready to offload Philippe Coutinho in swap deal with German superstar

Barcelona are concerned with Philippe Coutinho’s performance levels this season and are willing to let him go in exchange for PSG’s Julian Draxler in the summer.

Don Balon reports that Barcelona are ready to offload Brazilian star Philippe Coutinho at the end of the season after he has failed to replicate the performance levels at Liverpool that saw him command a 135 million euros transfer fee in 2018.

Despite the club’s coaching staff urging patience when it comes to the playmaker, the powers that be at the club will reportedly not be averse to letting him go in the summer, with PSG said to be interested in bringing him in should Neymar or Mbappe leave.

The number being thrown about at the moment is around the 120 million euros mark, and it also plays into Barcelona’s hands that PSG are the club involved because Julian Draxler can then be thrown into the mix.

Barcelona are interested in signing the German midfielder and he is rumoured to cost 50 million euros, according to the report.

Therefore, a swap deal involving Philippe Coutinho and Julian Draxler plus cash seems to be the logical option for both clubs to benefit from this deal.

FOX Sports Asia probability rating: 3/5; Coutinho is almost certain to leave Barcelona at the end of the season, but whether he would move to PSG is doubtful.