Reports: Sir Alex Ferguson wants Manchester United to resolve the manager situation right away

Manchester United former manager Sir Alex Ferguson is delighted at the job that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has done and wants the club to make his position permanent immediately.

According to the Mirror, Sir Alex Ferguson is of the mind that Norwegian caretaker boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer should be confirmed in his position as Manchester United right away, instead of waiting until the end of the season to make an official decision.

Manchester United appointed Solskjaer until the end of the season after Jose Mourinho was sacked following an insipid 3-1 loss to Liverpool at Anfield in December, and briefed that a decision as to who the permanent manager would be shall be taken at the end of the season as the club surveyed potential candidates.

Foremost among them was said to be Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino and former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane.

However, Solskjaer’s run so far – winning 11 out of 13 games in charge – including notable away victories at Tottenham, Arsenal and Chelsea, has seen him emerge as the favourite to land the job.

Sir Alex is said to be particularly pleased that Solskjaer has returned the club to its attacking ways after Jose Mourinho’s defensive reign and instilled camaraderie and a feel-good factor in a dressing room that had been affected by the Portuguese manager’s toxicity.

Solskjaer’s United take on Liverpool on Sunday night in a game that could have massive implications on the title race.