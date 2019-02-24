Reports: Real Madrid make a decision on Karim Benzema’s future at the club

Real Madrid will keep Karim Benzema at the club and not try and replace him with the likes of Paulo Dybala or Mauro Icardi in the summer transfer window.

Il Corriere Dello Sport reports that Real Madrid have decided to allow the Frenchman to stay on at the club next season and continue leading their attacking line.

Initial reports in the media had suggested that Benzema, 31, may be on his way out of the club as president Florentino Perez seeks to infuse fresh blood into the team to replace the ageing contingent.

However, the report on the Italian outlet suggests that it is more likely that Welsh star Gareth Bale would be leaving the club to make way for a younger winger who can also score.

That would mean that the French forward, who has scored 211 goals and produced 120 assists in 451 appearances for Madrid, will continue as the club’s main striker.

Real Madrid are also in the hunt for Brazilian center back Eder Militao from Porto as well as a big money move for one among Neymar, Eden Hazard or Kylian Mbappe in the summer.

FOX Sports Asia probability rating: 3/5; Real Madrid have to already strengthen at a number of positions to challenge Barcelona domestically again and it wouldn’t be wise for them to also let Benzema go at this juncture.