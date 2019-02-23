How Chelsea’s transfer ban will have strong implications on Eden Hazard’s move to Real Madrid

It is quite a well-known fact that Chelsea star Eden Hazard has been dreaming about a shift of work scenes to the Spanish capital, but the latest transfer ban on the London side may just have put those dreams to a grinding halt.

Ever since Cristiano Ronaldo left for Juventus, the Merengues have been facing a tough time trying in vain to fill up the huge void left by the five-time Balon d’Or winner. It has been a rumour-mongers’ paradise ever since as social media and other channels keep filling with the news of Florentino Perez somehow trying to close down the gaping hole in the left flank, with a star buy.

Eden Hazard’s name often came up as a part of the rumours, and the Belgian international himself has not been one to shy away from addressing the possibility of a deal. He has admitted – on a number of occasions, that he would love to shift base to Madrid and work with the current European champions.

And things were going well enough too – so much that Hazard was probably close to seeing himself wearing the pristine whites of the Spanish giants starting next season. But out of the blue came in FIFA, and slapped a transfer ban on Chelsea for violating trade regulations, and with that, also closed down the doors on a possible Hazard transfer.

Chelsea were brought under bad light for signing several under-18 players – a very similar issue to that of Barcelona’s in 2014. Same as the Catalans did then, the Londoners will also face the ban that will prevent them from being able to make any new signings until June 30, 2020 – something that will totally change Chelsea’s policies with reference to upcoming transfer seasons.

They will not be ready to sell their most important unless a replacement has been met, which in turn is impossible given the ban, Marca report.

To be fair on their part, the English side continues to try and work out a situation where they can still make new signings to strengthen their squad, in which case Hazard will be allowed to leave just as he wishes – he has adamantly refused contract extensions with Chelsea till date.

Real Madrid meanwhile – are reportedly beginning to lose interest over the deal too. In the recent weeks, Vinicius Junior has turned up well for them across competitions, and they also have a possible backup in Hazard’s supposed position, in Marco Asensio.

As of now, Madrid hence looks like they have the above-mentioned void “covered”, but factors like trophies at the end of the season, the prolonging under-par standards in the performance of stalwarts like Isco and Gareth Bale, and so on could still become key to deciding Hazard’s fate next season.

It is to be understood that any decision regarding a move will now be taken only in June when the season draws to a close.

That Hazard himself favours the switch, and that his time in London as per the current contracts is nearly ending, would in fact strengthen the possibility of a cheap deal happening, like in the case of compatriot Thibaut Courtois, who earned his move to Real Madrid this season, after a lot of courtship on his part.