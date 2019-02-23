Reports: Manchester United closing in on £100m rated Portuguese wonderkid

19-year old Joao Felix has been enjoying a terrific outing with his club Benfica all season, and Manchester United is hot on the chase to sign the youngster.

It has been understood that the club’s scouts, who have been actively tracking the youngster’s progress with Benfica, were present at the Estádio Sport Lisboa e Benfica on Friday, 22nd February, to watch Benfica’s return leg of the Europa League fixture against Galatasaray, a game that ended up a 0-0 draw.

Benfica will progress to the next round however, by virtue of the 2-1 win they had achieved at the first leg in Istanbul on the 14th of February. Félix had been one of their top performers in the match.

Félix has also been one of Benfica’s key players throughout the season so far, despite his young age. The highly-rated forward has racked up nine goals and six assists, from 26 appearances across different competitions this season.

Benfica are currently placed second in the Primeira Liga with 53 points from 22 games, just four points and a game short of the current leaders FC Porto. Out of these 22 games, Félix managed to start in 14 of them, having scored seven times and assisted another four goals till date.

Manchester United meanwhile, as do some other clubs as well, continue to be on the lookout for this much-valued teenager. In addition to the Galatasaray game in the Europa League, Benfica’s recent league game against Boavista had also been rumoured to have attracted scouts from various other clubs, including Barcelona, Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Feyenoord.

The Portuguese know for sure that they have a bright prospect in the making, as highlighted by the media attention received by Felix in recent times:

Despite the disproportionate hype usually given to Benfica youth players, especially by A Bola, this lad João Félix may justify it. Looks a truly special talent. Headline after another sparkling performance yesterday: "Served by a Genius" pic.twitter.com/qX4WMfJNL2 — Tom Kundert (@PortuGoal1) January 30, 2019

The 19-year-old is already famous among Europe’s top footballing circles for his apparent £100 million release clause, and he also famously scored against Ronaldo’s boyhood club Sporting CP – right under the eyes of the man himself, who had flown in to see the boy at work.