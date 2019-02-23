Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly unhappy at Turin and former club Manchester United are willing to bring him back to Old Trafford at the end of the season.

Don Balon reports that the Portuguese superstar doesn’t think that Juventus is an elite club anymore and has second thoughts about his future there, after the 2-0 defeat to Atletico Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano in their Champions League round of 16 first leg clash.

Eager to sign him though, are former club Manchester United as they look for a leader to spearhead the new project under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

With Lukaku touted for an exit in the summer as well, Ronaldo would fit right into United’s structure with the likes of Anthony Martial, Marcs Rashford, Jesse Lingard and Paul Pogba playing around him.

The move will reportedly cost lesser than €100 million, and will also serve to satisfy sponsors Chevrolet who demand a marquee signing in the 2019/20 season. However, the final green signal will still have to come from Cristiano Ronaldo.

FOX Sports Asia probability rating: 1/5; While it would make a lot of sense from a business standpoint, Ronaldo is more likely to win the Champions League at Juventus than he is at Manchester United at the moment and will be 36 next season too, meaning the move is likely not to have any shelf life either.