Reports: Chelsea identify new manager as Maurizio Sarri faces the sack next week

Maurizio Sarri may be usurped from his position as early as next week if results against Manchester City and Tottenham go awry, with England national team assistant coach Steve Holland set to take over from him.

Telegraph reports that Chelsea have sounded out England assistant manager Steve Holland to take the reins for the remainder of the season should Maurizio Sarri be sacked next week.

Chelsea come up against Manchester City, to whom they suffered a 6-0 defeat recently, and Tottenham in the span of 4 days and negative results and performances in these games could reportedly see Maurizio Sarri relieved of his duties as manager.

Holland, 48, is intimately familiar with the club’s structure and goings-on having worked there for eight years before joining Gareth Southgate’s coaching staff in the national team.

However, Chelsea have denied that they have sounded out potential replacements to Sarri.

If the managerial change happens, it will only compound what is already turning out to be a tumultuous period for the club after they were slapped with a two transfer window ban yesterday following breaches in the transfer handling of minor players.

Meanwhile Maurizio Sarri has also been sounded out by AS Roma to gauge his interest in taking over at the Stadio Olympico next season.

A parting of ways between the club and the embattled Italian could be a matter of when and not if.