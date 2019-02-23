Reports: Barcelona target transfer of Atletico Madrid defender in the summer

Barcelona are interested in signing Atletico Madrid left back Filipe Luis in the summer, with a view to use him as a backup to Jordi Alba.

Luis, 33, has been used somewhat sparingly by Diego Simeone this season at Atletico Madrid and sees his contract run down at in June, making him a free agent.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona are interested in securing his services for next season if just to offer backup to first choice left back Jordi Alba and as an experienced head to help young left back Juan Miranda develop further.

However, Barcelona have to fight off interest in Luis from Juventus as the Italian giants are also said to be interested in bringing the left back to Turin, should a move for fellow Brazilian Marcelo fall through.

Luis, who has made 20 appearances for Atletico this season, has been linked with a move to Barcelona on a couple of occasions, including once in 2009. However, the Catalan club eventually ended up signing Maxwell from Inter Milan instead.

FOX Sports Asia probability rating: 4/5; Barcelona do lack squad depth in certain positions and Felipe Luis offers just that. He is also well acquainted with the Spanish game and should fit right in – should he want to move to the club, of course.