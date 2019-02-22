Reports: Manchester United prepared to sell two star players to get Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund

Manchester United are prepared to sell Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez if it means that they have funds available to sign Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund.

Don Balon reports that Manchester United are willing to let Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku and Chilean attacker Alexis Sanchez leave the club at the end of the season if it means that they can use the money to fund a move for wonderkid Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund.

Sancho, 18, moved to Dortmund from league rivals Manchester City after a lack of playing time at the beginning of the 2017/18 season and has since blossomed at the Bundesliga club, notching up an impressive 8 goals and 13 assists in 30 appearances this season.

Manchester United are said to be extremely interested in bringing the young Englishman back home and aren’t fazed at the 150 million euro price tag that Dortmund has slapped on him.

However, in order to make funds for the player, United will be looking to offload Lukaku and Sanchez, both of whom have been displaced from a starting berth under Norwegian boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The report also suggests that Real Madrid are keeping tabs on Sancho, should a move for Neymar fall through, and that Manchester United will have a transfer war on their hands if the Spanish club also comes knocking.

FOX Sports Asia probability rating: 4/5; United do need a right winger and Sancho ticks all the boxes. He’s young, pacy, skillful and English. Proper United signing, if ever there was one.