Reports: Manchester United ‘contact’ Barcelona to negotiate shock move for Luis Suarez

Manchester United are in the market for a striker and have apparently sounded out Barcelona for the services of former Liverpool player Luis Suarez.

Diario Gol reports that Luis Suarez is on his way out of Barcelona and that English giants Manchester United have contacted the club over purchasing the player at the end of the season.

Suarez, 32, has been in poor form for the Catalan club of late only scoring once in his last 8 domestic matches and once in his last 17 European appearances. It is reported that Barcelona’s patience with the Uruguayan forward is run out and that he would be allowed to leave at the end of the season, despite his strong relationship with Lionel Messi.

The report also shockingly claims that Manchester United have been in touch with the club to try and engineer a move for him. It is well known that Suarez plied his trade in Liverpool before joining Barcelona and a move to Manchester United is certainly left field.

FOX Sports Asia probability rating: 0/5; Suarez is 32 and is a Liverpool hero whose daughter’s name is the anagram of the word ‘Anfield’. This is one move that doesn’t make sense from any angle – though it is true that Barcelona may look to move him on in the summer.