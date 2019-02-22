Reports: Long term Manchester United transfer target close to sealing move to Italian giants

Atletico Madrid defender and long time Manchester United target Diego Godin is ‘very close’ to a move to Inter Milan according to club CEO Giuseppe Marotta.

Manchester United were in the market for Diego Godin throughout Jose Mourinho’s tenure as boss of the club, but for some reason, never saw the move come to fruition.

However, they can as good as give up on the chances of signing the commanding center back now as Godin is very close to a move to Inter Milan at the end of the season, the Italian club’s CEO confirms.

“We are very close to closing the deal[for Godin],” he said.

“Soon, an official announcement will come.”

Godin, 33, has been a mainstay in Atletico Madrid’s backline from 2010 and has gone on to make 377 appearances for the club, scoring 26 goals.

The Uruguayan could have just as easily joined Manchester United at the beginning of this season as former manager Jose Mourinho had pushed the club to sign a center back, only to see a last ditch attempt to seal a transfer fall through.

The English club are now said to be hot on the heels of Napoli center back Kalidou Koulibaly, with a view to signing him in the summer.