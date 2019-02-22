Reports: Why Barcelona decided against signing Real Madrid star Karim Benzema in 2008

Barcelona were close to signing Real Madrid star Karim Benzema when he was still in Lyon, but decided against it after a face to face meeting.

Marca reports that Pep Guardiola requested a striker when he took over as Barcelona coach in 2008 after deciding that Samuel Eto’o wasn’t cut out for the role, and that the club had earmarked Karim Benzema as their primary target.

However, Txiki Begiristain visited the player in his house in an attempt to convince him to sign for the club and was reportedly unconvinced by a number of factors surrounding him – leading to the club abandoning their transfer plans.

Begiristain reportedly didn’t like the company that Karim Benzema was keeping and also didn’t appreciate the fact that he wouldn’t make eye contact with him when he tried to converse with him.

As a result, he felt something was off and binned the plans of signing the French forward.

Barcelona would instead arrive the next season in a swap deal involving Samuel Eto’o and David Villa would then be signed in 2010, to replace the Swedish superstar at the club.

Benzema, on the other hand, would end up signing for Barcelona’s arch rivals Real Madrid in 2009, whom he has played 451 games for, scoring 211 goals and assisting 120 times.