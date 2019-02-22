Reports: Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri offered a job by Italian giants

Maurizio Sarri isn’t having the best of times at Chelsea and Serie A giants AS Roma have offered him an escape route, by gauging his interest in coaching there next season.

Sarri oversaw Chelsea’s 3-0 victory over Malmo yesterday in the Europa League to ensure the team’s progression into the Round of 16, but his overall performance this season has not been satisfying to the powers that be in the club.

Reports suggest that should he fail to guide Chelsea into the Champions League next season, either through finishing in the top 4 or by winning the Europa League, that his position at the club would be untenable.

However, the embattled Italian isn’t short of offers as Sky Sports is reporting that AS Roma have been in touch to gauge his interest in coaching them next season.

SKY SOURCES: @ASRomaEN have contacted representatives of @ChelseaFC manager Maurizio Sarri to see if he would be interested in coaching them next season. #SSNhttps://t.co/uv76TqIGSK pic.twitter.com/beHO2w3aXH — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) February 21, 2019

The club would have had a first row seat as Sarri almost broke Juventus’ domestic dominance with his excellent brand of football at Napoli before he joined Chelsea, and are keen to bring that to Stadio Olimpico. Moreover, manager Eusebio Di Francesco’s position is seen to be untenable as another lackluster season means the club only occupies the fifth spot in the Serie A standings, behind the likes of both the Milan clubs, Napoli and leaders Juventus.