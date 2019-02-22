Reports: Ajax target young Manchester United star as Matthijs De Ligt replacement in the summer

With club captain Matthijs De Ligt set to leave the club, Ajax have targeted Manchester United’s young defender Timothy Fosu-Mensah as a potential replacement.

Fosu-Mensah, 21, has been on an uninspiring loan spell at Fulham from Manchester United this season, making only 10 appearances so far. But dutch journalist Mike Verweij of Telegraaf claims that his lackluster Premiership stint is about to come to an end with Ajax interested in bringing the player to play in the Eredivisie next season.

The report claims that Director of Football at Ajax, Marc Overmars, has been in unofficial contact with Fosu-Mensah to try and engineer a move in the summer. Ajax reportedly see the Manchester United defender as a replacement for their almost certain to leave club captain Matthijs De Ligt.

Fosu-Mensah, who left Ajax’s youth academy in 2014 to join Manchester United may be tempted by a return, seeing as there aren’t vacancies for him back at the club with defenders Phil Jones and Chris Smalling both signing on new, long term contracts recently.

There is also talk that Manchester United will make a move for a high profile center back in the summer, with Napoli’s Kalidou Koulibaly strongly linked with making the switch.

FOX Sports Asia probability rating: 4/5; In this climate, a return to Ajax and regular football in the Champions League would appear to be a exciting proposition for Fosu-Mensah.