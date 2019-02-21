Manchester United target’s agent drops hint regarding future

Defence is one area which Manchester United need to fix, according to fans and experts alike. Following the same, many names of potential candidates have popped up, including that of Kalidou Koulibaly. And now, his agent has come forward and revealed one team he definitely won’t join in the future.

Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly will not join Juventus from Napoli according to his agent Bruno Satin. The Senegalese defender has been linked with a move to Manchester United and Juventus but his agent has now confirmed that he won’t join the reigning Italian champions.

According to Satin, Koulibaly is very close to the city of Napoli and its people and joining Juventus from here would be betraying the Neapolitans – something that he doesn’t want to do.

However, Satin also added that should the opportunity to play at a big club arise, they would listen.

“Koulibaly to Juve? He’s very close to Napoli, to the club and above all the city,” Satin told Radio Kiss Kiss (via teamtalk.com).

“I don’t think he would ever betray them and join Juventus. However let’s not forget that he’s a professional footballer so if the possibility is there to play on the most important stages, you listen, even if – I repeat – he’s very close to Napoli.”

Satin’s words are supposed to be a boost for Manchester United. The Red Devils have been chasing the defender for a while and now that his agent has almost ruled out a move to Juventus, it leaves the Red Devils with more chances of signing the defender.