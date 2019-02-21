Reports: Real Madrid bid 18 million euros for ‘next Cristiano Ronaldo’

Real Madrid are hot on the heels of Benfica starlet Jota, and have identified him as a potential long term solution to fill the shoes of Cristiano Ronaldo.

AS reports that Real Madrid have identified Benfica’s Portuguese star Jota as Cristiano Ronaldo’s replacement and have already tabled a 18 million euro bid in an attempt to purchase him.

Jota, 19, who is touted as the next Cristiano Ronaldo in domestic circles, has only recently been called up to the senior Benfica side after impressing with the B side. He has, however, reportedly been on Madrid’s radar for a while.

The report also states that AS outright turned down Real Madrid’s offer for the left winger and is hoping to sign him up on a long term contract that will see his release clause increased from 30 million euros to 120 million euros, before the Spanish giants can swoop once again for the player.

Real Madrid are in a moment of transition and president Florentino Perez is said to be interested in signing a number of young players to take the club forward – including Jota’s Benfica teammate Joao Felix.

FOX Sports Asia probability rating: 2/5; Real Madrid do need summer additions but going for youth ahead of proven Galacticos has never really been their style.