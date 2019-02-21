Reports: Romelu Lukaku on his way out of Manchester United in a swap deal with Serie A superstar

Romelu Lukaku has found playing time hard to come by under caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and is rumoured to be on his way out of the club, with one of two Serie A attackers touted to replace him.

Lukaku, 25, has only scored 9 times this season and only twice after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took over as caretaker manager in December. He has since also only played the full 90 minutes in one Premier League game under the Norwegian.

It has become clear that Solskjaer doesn’t view Lukaku as an integral part of his starting XI and the club is reported to be open to letting the Belgian striker move at the end of the season.

Mirror reports that the striker is also not averse to the move, with Serie A attackers Mauro Icardi and Paulo Dybala touted as potential replacements after both of them have fallen out with their respective managers Luciano Spalletti at Inter Milan and Massimilano Allegri at Juventus.

It is also speculated that Lukaku may be part of any direct swap deal involving either player.

FOX Sports Asia probability rating: 4/5; Romelu Lukaku is not part of the starting eleven at United and it is highly likely that the club makes a move for a replacement in the summer.