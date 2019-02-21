Teammate reveals Cristiano Ronaldo’s hand in Ruud van Nistelrooy’s move away from Manchester United

Former Manchester United player Louis Saha revealed that a breakdown in relationship Sir Alex Ferguson and Ruud van Nistelrooy as well as his tiff with Cristiano Ronaldo were prime factors in his departure from the club.

Louis Saha was on Stadium Astro and revealed that the two major factors behind prolific Dutch goalscorer Ruud van Nistelrooy’s move away from Manchester United had to do with his deteriorating relationship with then manager Alex Ferguson and professional rivalry with Cristiano Ronaldo.

Saha was quizzed on whether it was his signing in the 2003/04 season that prompted the departure of Ruud van Nistelrooy and clarified that it wasn’t, citing other reasons behind the Dutchman’s departure.

“Ruud fit really well with Man United, scored a lot of goals. But he had a selfish mentality sometimes,” said the Frenchman.

“And there was a tension with Cristiano because he was young. Cristiano sometimes has this selfishness too, wanting to improve as a bigger player.

“Sometimes Ruud was not happy with that,” he clarified.

Saha also went on to reveal that Nistelrooy’s desire to still be the main attacking force in Manchester United didn’t sit well with manager Sir Alex Ferguson, and that the issue caused a breakdown in their relationship.

“It was a personal issue between the manager and Ruud van Nistelrooy that forced Sir Alex to take the decision. I think there was a moment where Sir Alex found the partnership between Wayne Rooney and me was working better for Cristiano and the players.

“Ruud went to a big club as well, so it was not a bad move for him,” he concluded.

(Quotes R/T Daily Star)