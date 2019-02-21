Reports: Zinedine Zidane eyes European heavyweights as next managerial position

Zinedine Zidane has been put out of management for almost a whole season now, but that hasn’t kept the Frenchman out of the news.

After guiding Real Madrid to three successive UEFA Champions League crowns, the former Real Madrid player’s stock remains at an all-time high, and clubs are rushing to sign him up.

But the legend is taking his time, and appears to be monitoring the situation at one of his former clubs as well, as speculation over his future continues to remain strong.

The Mirror suggests that Zidane is keeping a keen eye on proceedings at Juventus at the moment, as Massimiliano Allegri continues to do a decent but perhaps not a spectacular job.

The Bianconeri look good for another Serie A title win, but with Cristiano Ronaldo now at the club, it was expected that Juve would challenge for the Champions League.

Following a 2-0 loss to Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their Round of 16 tie however, signs aren’t looking very good.

Chelsea have also been linked with the World Cup winner but the opportunity to work with Ronaldo once again may be too good to pass up for the management maestro that is Zinedine Zidane.