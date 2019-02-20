James Rodriguez says he has “everything” in Madrid, as speculation persists over his plans beyond this season.

James Rodriguez has suggested he would be happy to return to Real Madrid from Bayern Munich at the end of the season.

The Colombia international’s two-year loan with the Bundesliga champions ends in June and Bayern are yet to take up their option to sign him permanently.

James’ future has been the subject of speculation during what has proved to be a more difficult second season in Germany under Niko Kovac.

The 27-year-old insists his focus is on Bayern’s objectives this term, but concedes Madrid is still very much his home.

“In Madrid, I have everything such as my house and people who love me,” he told Cadena Cope’s El Partidazo and Cadena SER’s El Larguero.

“We will have to see what happens, but at the moment I have a contract with Bayern Munich. I just want to finish the season and we’ll see what happens.

“I keep in touch with some Real Madrid players.”

James was speaking after playing in Bayern’s 0-0 draw with Liverpool in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie at Anfield.