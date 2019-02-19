Reports: Biggest factor behind Eden Hazard’s failed move to Real Madrid this summer

Eden Hazard and Real Madrid has been a long running saga, but it seems like the move is off once and for all after the Spanish giants have switched their attentions to another star player.

Real Madrid will forgo their long standing pursuit of Eden Hazard to instead focus their attentions on PSG star Neymar instead in this summer’s transfer window, claim football experts Ian McGarry and Duncan Castles.

The Spanish club feel that both Neymar and Hazard fit a similar profile and that bringing both of them to the club is unlikely, given that they want to promote younger players to step up.

Neymar had initially joined PSG from Barcelona after it became apparent that he will never be the main man at the Catalan club due to the presence of Lionel Messi, but the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo from Madrid now allows him to revel in that role at Real Madrid.

It is also reported that Neymar, 27, is unhappy at the Paris club and that he is open to a move away at the end of the season.

“Since Cristiano Ronaldo’s left Real Madrid, there is a hole in that club waiting to be filled for the ubergalactico and Neymar certainly fits that bill. The team would be built around him, he would be given free rein, they would divert possession to him whenever they could,” said McGarry.

“And of course, what we know about the Madrid fans is they love that kind of player and therefore he wouldn’t be subjected without good reason to the same kind of criticism that Gareth Bale has.”

(Quotes R/T Daily Star)