Reports: Brazilian star just ‘one signature away’ from sealing dream summer transfer Real Madrid

Porto’s Brazilian center back Eder Militao is reportedly on the cusp of signing for Spanish giants Real Madrid for 50 million euros.

According to Marca, Porto’s talented center back Eder Militao, 21, is as good as a Real Madrid player with only a signature standing between the player and the club.

Militao has generated interest from top clubs around Europe with his performances this season for Porto, but Real Madrid have been the most decisive of the lot and have swooped in to virtually guarantee the transfer in the summer.

And they’ve had to be, as the Brazilian reportedly has a release clause of 50 million euros should the deal be completed before July 15 this year, but that figure rises to 75 million should that date be exceeded.

The move for Militao comes on the back of rumours that Real Madrid president Florentino Perez will be looking to overhaul an ageing squad in the summer and inject it with fresh blood.

Big money moves for players like Eden Hazard, Neymar, Kylian Mbappe, Christian Eriksen and others have also been touted in the media.

FOX Sports Asia probability rating: 4/5; Real Madrid want the player and the player wants to join the club too. And if they do the move before July 15, it wouldn’t cost them a whole lot of money either.