Reports: Chelsea star deals Real Madrid a transfer blow by turning down move in the summer

Chelsea star Mateo Kovacic has reportedly ruled out a return to Real Madrid in the summer and has indicated his intention to stay on in London.

Mateo Kovacic is on loan at Chelsea and was initially expected to return to parent club Real Madrid at the end of the season, as there were some quarters that saw him as the long term successor to fellow Croatian midfielder Luka Modric.

However, according to El Chiringuito TV, Kovacic has officially told Real Madrid that he is happy at London and would like to continue to stay there next season as well.

"La SEMANA PASADA el Real Madrid recibió la NOTIFICACIÓN de que Kovacic quiere seguir en el Chelsea". La INFORMACIÓN de @JLSanchez78 en #ChiringuitoInda pic.twitter.com/pyZ3FUYPA2 — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) February 19, 2019

However, a permanent move for Kovacic is no guarantee as there isn’t a clause in his loan that has seen a pre-determined transfer fee agreed between the two clubs.

As a result, Chelsea is expected to splash out in excess of £50 million should they also echo the player’s interest in making the move permanent, according to the Evening Standard.

Kovacic, 24, has been Maurizio’s first choice in midfield alongside Jorginho and N’Golo Kante and has made 34 appearances so far this season.

FOX Sports Asia probability rating: 3/5; This move looks likely especially because Real Madrid hasn’t expressed interest in having Kovacic back and because the Croatian has found his niche in this Chelsea XI