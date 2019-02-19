Reports: Real Madrid superstar seriously considering his future at the club after official talks

Real Madrid left back Marcelo is said to be seriously considering his future at the club after talks with Managing Director José Ángel Sánchez.

Marcelo, 30, has made 24 appearances for Real Madrid so far this season but has often been singled out by fans for under par performances – a situation that has come to head with the player ‘deeply disappointed’ at the reaction he has been receiving.

COPE reveals that the player spent an hour in meeting with Real Madrid’s Director José Ángel Sánchez to discuss his situation and that he expressed his desire to consider his options if nothing changes between now till the end of the season.

🚨 Noticia #PartidazoCOPE 💥 Informa @juanmacastano ➡ "Marcelo ha estado reunido en Valdebebas durante una hora con José Ángel Sánchez" ➡ "Está profundamente decepcionado con su situación. Le ha expresado el deseo de estudiar su futuro en verano" 👇🏻https://t.co/QqasJDY8w9 — El Partidazo de COPE (@partidazocope) February 18, 2019

Marcelo has been a subject of interest at Juventus, with former Real Madrid teammate and good friend Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly trying to reel the Brazilian fullback into the Italian club in the summer.

He has often times been criticized by the fans this season for Real Madrid’s failings on the pitch, and there is a movement to start Sergio Reguilon ahead of him on the left hand side of defence.

Even Chelsea’s Marcos Alonso has been linked with a spectacular switch to the Spanish capital should Marcelo decide to call it a day and leave the club.

FOX Sports Asia probability rating: 4/5; The Real Madrid fans have turned against Marcelo and Juventus want him to link up with Cristiano Ronaldo once again. A move could well be on the cards.