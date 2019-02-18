Reports: Barcelona target set to sign contract extension with parent club

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Marco Verratti has been on the transfer list of Barcelona for quite a while now but the recent developments in Paris might not make the Catalan club’s fans happy.

The long-term Barcelona target is reportedly close to signing on a new deal with PSG, one which would extend his stay with the club till 2024. The reports add that Verratti’s extension would see him earn over €10m a year in wages.

🔴🔵 [PU Exclusive] According to our information, #PSG and #Verratti found an agreement for a contract extension : a contract until 2024 and a yearly salary over €10m. — Paris United 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@ParisUnitedEN) February 17, 2019

The Italian midfielder joined the French giants in 2012 from Italian club Pescara and has since gone on to make over 200 appearances for them. He has also won five Ligue 1 titles with PSG.

In the summer window, when the Verratti to Barcelona rumours were at their peak, the Italian had clarified the situation and said, “I want to win something important with PSG, I’ve grown here as a man and as a footballer. There is an ambitious project here, I hope my team-mates have the same idea.”

The Italian has recently emerged as a transfer target for Manchester United as well. However, by the look of things, he will stay put in Paris.