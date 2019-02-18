Reports: Major stumbling block in Zidane taking over as manager at Manchester United or Chelsea

Zinedine Zidane is very much interested to coach in the Premier League, but his lack of English knowledge is considered to be a big problem.

Chelsea are not sold on Maurizio Sarri, especially if results away from home do not improve, and may look to replace him sooner rather than later with French manager Zinedine Zidane.

The three time Champions League winner with Real Madrid is also touted to be on Manchester United’s radar after the club has given themselves time to find a successor to Jose Mourinho till the end of the season.

However, according to the views of French football expert Julien Laurens, the fact that Zidane doesn’t know English is considered a major stumbling block for both jobs

Also, Zidane himself may be wary of the trigger happy Chelsea board when it comes to managerial changes, which is something that may discourage him from showing interest in the position in the first place.

However, as it stands, Zidane is reportedly very much keen to test himself in the Premier League but the lack of English knowledge is one of the most salient factors that is holding him back according to the report.