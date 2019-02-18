Reports: Manchester United prepare world record bid to sign star defender in the summer

Manchester United are in the market for a center back and are willing to fork out the big bucks for Napoli center back Kalidou Koulibaly.

According to the Sun, Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is a big fan of Napoli center back Kalidou Koulibaly an reportedly sent his top scout Jim Lawlor to watch the player against Fiorentina this past weekend.

However, it is expected that Manchester United have to fork out in excess of the £75 million that Liverpool paid for Virgil Van Dijk in order to land the Senegalese stopper, which would then end up being a world record fee for a defender.

The report suggests that the English giants are willing to pay up to £90 million for the player.

However, while he has been ‘flattered’ by the interest in him, Koulibaly, 27, has made it clear that his priorities lie with Napoli at the moment and that he wouldn’t be entertaining any moves just yet.

“I am flattered and it’s pleasing to know, but I am concentrated only on Napoli and proving what I can do on the pitch.

“There is a lot of motivation for me at Napoli, we want to prove we’re at the top level and I want to keep improving here,” said the defender.

FOX Sports Asia probability rating: 4/5; Manchester United have been interested in the player and, if they’re willing to meet Napoli’s valuation of him, will likely splash the cash this summer.