Reports: Reason why Ernesto Valverde signed a new contract at Barcelona revealed

Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde signed on to a contract extension that will see him stay at the club for another season, with the option to extend by one more year after that.

Valverde, 55, who almost led Barcelona to an undefeated La Liga domestic season in 2017/18, has extended his contract at the club for the 2019/20 season with an option to stay on in 2020/21 as well.

Francese Aguilar of Mundo Deportivo reports that one of the main reason behind the Spanish coach extending his stay at the club had to do with the stamp of approval and ‘unconditional support’ from star player Lionel Messi.

Además de los propios méritos, en la renovación de Ernesto Valverde, ha tenido mucho que ver el apoyo incondicional de Lionel Messi y el vestuario que el presidente Bartomeu conocía de primera mano. — Francesc Aguilar (@MDpor_elmundo) February 15, 2019

Aguilar also states that the fans’ perceived unhappiness at Valverde’s less than spectacular style of play didn’t factor too much into the decision making and that the board and the players are behind him as long as he keeps delivering results.

Afortunadamente, el futuro de Ernesto Valverde como técnico del Barça, no depende de las pseudo encuestas que han surgido sobre su renovación en las redes sociales. Es mucho más importante el apoyo de su vestuario que el del 'mundo twitter'. Y, sobre todo, mandarán los resultados — Francesc Aguilar (@MDpor_elmundo) February 16, 2019

Barcelona are currently on top of La Liga with a comfortable 7 point lead over second placed Atletico Madrid and face Lyon in a Champions League round of 16 match this week.

They are also in the hunt for the Copa del Rey and have to travel to the Bernabeu for the second semifinal leg having been held to a 1-1 draw at the Nou Camp in the first leg.