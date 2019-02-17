Reports: Manchester City identify Fernandinho replacement

Fernandinho has been an integral part of the Manchester City set up ever since the arrival of Pep Guardiola at the club. however, with age catching up with him, City are on the lookout for a worthy long-term replacement.

The Brazilian midfielder has been very crucial for Guardiola and hence the Spaniard would want to replace him with a proven customer. While quite a few names have come up, it looks like the club have zeroed in on a name and made him their number one target.

According to reports in Mirror, Guardiola wants Atletico Madrid’s Spanish midfielder Saul Niguez to replace Fernandinho for the long term. The defensive midfielder is only 24 years old and has played against the best of the football players in the world.

FOX Sports Probability Rating: 2/5 – Though City are known to sign off the players they want to, Niguez’s signing wouldn’t be as straightforward. The midfielder is only one and half years into his massive nine-year contract with Atletico and has a £130million buy-out clause. If City are ready to break the bank, which they usually do, Niguez might just be a City player before the start of next season.