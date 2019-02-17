Reports: Cristiano Ronaldo the reason why Kylian Mbappe rejected Real Madrid in 2017

Kylian Mbappe turned down a move to the Spanish capital in 2017 because he wanted to avoid the pressure of having to succeed Cristiano Ronaldo.

The French teenage sensation has enjoyed a supreme season for PSG so far, having scored 23 goals and set up 14 more in just 28 games for the club.

However, he may have well been playing in the whites of Real Madrid at this point hadn’t it been for one important factor.

According to Duncan Castles of the Daily Record, Mbappe had already agreed to join Real Madrid from Monaco for a whooping fee of €180 million, but pulled out at the last minute when he realized that he would be replacing his idol, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Apparently, moving from Monaco to Real Madrid for that astronomical fee and to immediately be expected to produce the amount of goals that Ronaldo does was weighed as being too demanding on the 18 year old.

As a result, he ended up moving to Paris Saint-Germain alongside Neymar, who was purchased for an even higher fee from Barcelona, so that he could develop into the world beater that everyone expected him to be in a more pressure free scenario.