Reports: Inter Milan and Juventus discuss swap deal involving two star players

Inter Milan want Paulo Dybala and Juventus want Mauro Icardi, and both clubs have made contact to trash out a swap deal.

Calciomercato reports that Juventus are ready to swoop in as Mauro Icardi’s situation at Inter Milan worsens, and are willing to offer another disillusioned star, Paulo Dybala, as makeweight in a swap move.

Icardi was stripped of his captaincy and benched in the match against Rapid Wien after he reportedly refused to play, and will also not be taking to the field against Sampadoria as punishment.

This has led to widespread speculation that the unsettled Argentinian striker is on his way out of the club, with Juventus keen to capitalize.

According to the report, Juventus President Andrea Agnelli has been in touch with Inter Milan vice President Javier Zanetti over the phone to discuss a deal between the two clubs that will see Dybala plus money swapped for Icardi.

FOX Sports Asia probability rating: 2/5; While Icardi is the caliber of player that Juventus would be interested in, it is hard to see Paulo Dybala agree to play in a club without Champions League football, especially when so many other top clubs the world over are eager to sign him if he’s available.