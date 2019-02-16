Cristiano Ronaldo gives his verdict on Juventus signing Mohamed Salah

Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the best if not the best footballer in the world at the moment, and Juventus sure are glad to have him.

The Portuguese has been sensational this season for the Bianconeri, and just as many big clubs with top players, Juventus aren’t afraid to ask for some advice from Ronaldo.

Sky News Arabia are reporting that Juventus were keen to bring in Mohamed Salah from Liverpool, but wanted the advice of Ronaldo before making a bid.

“Salah can play better” – Klopp

And the report suggests that the forward has given the green light to sign the Egyptian and would be happy to share the dressing room with him.

Salah won’t come cheap however, with a reported £175million being prepared to sign the forward who has been exceptional in the past two seasons at club level.

Juventus have already secured the signing of Aaron Ramsey from Arsenal on a free transfer, but clearly have enough money in the kitty to go and buy a talent like Salah.