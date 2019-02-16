Reports: N’Golo Kante rejects move to European giants

Chelsea superstar N’Golo Kante has been tracked by Paris Saint-Germain for a while now. The French giants are keen on bringing the French World Cup winner to Paris but they may not like the decision of the former Leicester man.

According to a report from Le10Sport, the Frenchman has rejected the opportunity to play for the Parisians. Apparently, he is not keen on the prospect of joining the French giants and would rather leave the club for either Real Madrid or Barcelona, with Bayern Munich’s name also touted.

For now, however, he wishes to stay at Chelsea instead of moving to France, even though the report also claimed that he does not have the best of relationships with manager Maurizio Sarri.

The Blues are currently going through a tough time in the Premier League. They recently lost 6-0 to Manchester City at the Etihad and prior to that, allowed Bournemouth to embarrass them 4-0.

‘Chelsea need consistency’ Sarri

As a result, there is a strong chance for the Londoners to miss out on the Champions League for the second season in a row. If that happens, it would be very difficult for the Blues to keep hold of their star players, which includes Eden Hazard as well.