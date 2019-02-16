Reports: Mauro Icardi’s wife stands in the way of Real Madrid deal

Mauro Icardi is a player who has been on the Real Madrid transfer target list for a while now, but many have wondered why the deal never went through.

Moreover, the Inter Milan striker was shockingly stripped of his captaincy and did not travel with the squad for a recent Europa League tie, sparking rumors of a possible exit.

And now, details have emerged that a commonality may exist in both the situations.

Marca are reporting that Icardi’s wife and agent Wanda Nara may be behind all of this struggle for the Argentine. Her “combative attitude” hasn’t gone down well with either Madrid negotiators or indeed the Inter Milan board.

What’s worse, even Inter players aren’t accepting the nonsense she has been spewing lately, with her alleged remarks against the style of play of the Serie A team as well their poor transfer policy.

Players such as Marcelo Brozovic backed the decision to strip Icardi of the Inter captaincy and hand it to Samir Handanovic instead, which was the route adopted by manager Luciano Spalletti.

‘Icardi didn’t want to come to Austria’ – Spalletti

It remains to be seen whether Icardi will move in the summer or not, but his wife’s aggressive attitude could end up deciding a whole lot.