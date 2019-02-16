Lionel Messi advises Barcelona against signing top transfer target

According to sources, FC Barcelona’s move to try and acquire Paris Saint-Germain star Adrien Rabiot is being vetoed by Lionel Messi.

Reports claim that the Argentine superstar doesn’t see the Frenchman as a fit in the Catalan system and doesn’t find the need to bring in the midfielder.

With Rabiot’s contract expiring at the end of the campaign, there has been an understanding that he would be heading to Camp Nou. There has not been a shortage of interest as teams like Tottenham Roma and Liverpool have expressed interest.

And at one point, it seemed that his arrival at Camp Nou was all but official but nothing materialised as the January transfer window expired.

Apparently Rabiot had high demands and personal issues delayed the negotiations which resulted in Barcelona turning their attention elsewhere, eventually signing AFC Ajax star Frenkie De Jong.

And despite being able to come in on a free during the summer, Messi’s vetoing of the move proves that the Catalans have no issues with depth in the midfield with players like De Jong, Ivan Rakitic, Sergio Busquets and other players at their disposal.