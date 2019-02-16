Linked with a move from Napoli, Kalidou Koulibaly said he was pleased other clubs were following his progress.

Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly is pleased to be attracting interest from elsewhere, but he is happy at the Serie A club.

Koulibaly, 27, is consistently linked with a move away from Napoli, where he arrived from Genk in 2014.

The Senegal centre-back said he appreciated the interest from other clubs, but his motivation at Napoli is still high.

“My future? I don’t know if I’m one of the strongest defenders. I always try to give my best,” Koulibaly told Rai Sport on Friday.

“Since I’m here, I always try to grow with Napoli. I have a lot of motivation to go on and I want to keep doing this.

“I am pleased that many teams follow me, but I want to demonstrate on the field that I am at the level of the greatest and I want to show it in the future.”

Koulibaly has made 30 appearances in all competitions for Napoli, who host Torino on Sunday, this season.