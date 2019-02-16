Paris Saint-Germain star Adrien Rabiot still strongly linked to FC Barcelona move

It seems that Paris Saint-Germain wantaway man Adrien Rabiot is still heading to Barcelona, according to various reports.

Sources claim that the Frenchman will still be playing at Camp Nou in the coming campaign despite the Catalan side already signing another midfielder in Frenkie de Jong.

With De Jong coming in, many believed that the move for Rabiot would be pulled from under his feet but if reports are to be believed, that will not be the case.

According to the report, there are two big reasons why Rabiot will still complete his move to Camp Nou in the coming season, one is that he will be coming in on a free which means the Catalan side will not need to shell out any amount to bring him in.

Second is that, despite adding De Jong to the squad, Rabiot is still going to be needed as it is believed that Ivan Rakitic has played his final season with the La Liga giants and the PSG man will come in to take his place.