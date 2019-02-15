Inter Milan star Mauro Icardi linked to move to European giants – and it is not Real Madrid

Following him being stripped of his captaincy , Inter Milan star Mauro Icardi continues to be linked with other big squads within and outside Italy.

Many are linking the Argentine international to a possible move to La Liga with Spanish giants Real Madrid but a report surfaced claiming that Icardi is set to move to Serie A champions Juventus.

This comes as a huge blow for the La Liga giants as they are still desperately looking for their next superstar after being hampered for most of this campaign from the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo.

However, it seems that Juventus is the likely destination and in the report, Italian journalist Valer Di Maggio is convinced that Icardi is moving to Turin.

He said: “I think Inter know Icardi has already an agreement with Juventus. Inter are a big club and Marotta is a top director. Remove his captaincy is a big decision and I insist that, for me, Icardi has already reached an agreement with Juventus.”