Reports: Juventus plan swap move with Liverpool to create Cristiano Ronaldo – Mohamed Salah strike partnership

Juventus are prepared to send Paulo Dybala to Liverpool in a player plus cash deal in an attempt to entice Mohamed Salah to the Italian club.

According to Tuttosport, Juventus are prepared to offer Liverpool Paulo Dybala plus £43.9 million for Egyptian attacker Mohamed Salah in an attempt to boost their international profile.

Salah is a huge name in Egypt after his stellar performances in Liverpool for the past season and a half have earned him numerous individual awards like the PFA Player of the Year and African Footballer of the Year.

He was also pivotal in Liverpool’s run to the Champions League finals last season.

The report suggests that Juventus want to bring the left footer and partner him up top with the Portuguese super star. Meanwhile, they’re willing to allow Paulo Dybala to leave as a makeweight in the transfer after reports have emerged of late that he may be looking at his options.

It is also rumoured that Manchester United are interested in securing Dybala’s services.

FOX Sports Asia probability rating: 1/5; Juventus are not likely to value Dybala at such a low value and Liverpool are highly unlikely to allow Mohamed Salah to depart too. This one probably won’t pan out.