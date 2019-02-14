Reports: Real Madrid convinced they found their next signing in game against Ajax

Real Madrid ran out 2-1 winners over Ajax in Holland, but that hardly tells the story. The hosts were brilliant in the first half, and had a goal disallowed thanks to Video Assistant Referee (VAR).

Among the players on the pitch for Ajax was one who has been a long-time target of Real Madrid, and he certainly impressed the visitors once again.

Don Balon are reporting that Matthijs De Ligt is the man that Los Blancos want to sign straight away, and were impressed by his performance against the Real attack last night.

Though De Ligt may not have played the best game he ever has, he has a huge admirer in Real Madrid President Florentino Perez, who has been trying to persuade the 19-year-old to choose the Bernabeu over the Nou Camp.

De Ligt is yet to decide where he might end up, but he has some of Europe’s top clubs gunning for him, and it could just be a matter of time before he moves away from Ajax and takes his game to the next level.

FOX Sports Asia Predicted Rating: 3/5 – Choosing Real Madrid would be a smart decision for De Ligt, but the money will need to be worked out. Considering how poor the Madrid defence has been this season, an addition in that department will be welcome.